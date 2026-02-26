IYC leaders' arrest in Shimla: Himachal-Delhi police standoff ends after 24 hours

CHANDIGARH: A high-voltage standoff between the Himachal Pradesh Police and Delhi Police came to an end on Friday morning after 24 hours, with the police team from the national capital finally cleared to head back along with three Youth Congress leaders arrested in connection with the “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit.

Sources said the Delhi Police team left from the Shoghi barrier in the morning with all vehicles and the three accused, who had been sent on transit remand by a court in Shimla. “All the detained vehicles, along with the Delhi Police, were allowed to leave for the national capital with the three accused and seized material,” said a senior police official.

Sources added that after medical examinations at Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital late on Thursday night, the three accused and Delhi Police personnel were taken to the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM II) Ekansh Kapil at around 1.30 am. The court granted transit remand, clearing their movement to the national capital.

However, on Friday morning, the Delhi Police were again stopped at Kanlog in Shimla and told to return to the national capital with the accused and a few additional police personnel, while the remaining members were asked to stay back and cooperate with the investigation into the kidnapping case registered against them. They were subsequently stopped again at the Shoghi border.