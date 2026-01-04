Indore water contamination: 20 new diarrhoea cases detected during screening; 142 currently hospitalised

INDORE: As many as 142 people are currently hospitalised amid an outbreak of diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore, including 11 in ICUs, even as 20 new patients were detected during screening of over 9,000 people in Bhagirathpura area, the ground zero of infection.

Health teams examined 9,416 individuals from 2,354 households during an ongoing survey in Bhagirathpura, where six persons have lost their lives due to contaminated water, and identified 20 fresh cases, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, 398 patients had been admitted to hospitals so far following the outbreak.

Of them, 256 patients have been discharged after recovery.

They stated that 142 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, including 11 admitted to intensive care units (ICUs).

The outbreak is under control now, they added.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Haasani said a team from the Kolkata-based National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI) has arrived in Indore to probe the health crisis.

He said experts from NIRBI, which is affiliated with the Indian Council of Medical Research, are providing technical support to the health department to contain the outbreak.

The administration has confirmed six deaths so far.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had put the death toll at ten, whereas locals claimed that 16 people, including a six-month-old child, died due to the diarrhoea outbreak.

Amid the outrage over deaths, the Congress staged bell-ringing protests across Madhya Pradesh demanding the resignation of senior Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over the usage of the word "ghanta" while responding to reporters' questions about the developments in Indore.

Vijayvargiya sparked a row on the night of December 31 when he responded with the expression "ghanta" to a question by reporters on camera when asked about the water contamination crisis.