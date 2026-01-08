'My world is shattered...': Kin mourn loss of loved ones from contaminated water in Indore

INDORE: Seventy-nine-year-old Digambar Wade recently received a Rs 2 lakh cheque from the authorities. Two years earlier, he had been paid Rs 4 lakh by the Madhya Pradesh government after it cleared long-pending dues owed to him when the Hukumchand Mill was shut down in 1991 without notice.

This time, however, the payment came under far more sombre circumstances. The Rs 2 lakh was compensation for the death of his 75-year-old wife, Manjula, who died after consuming contaminated water in Indore.

Digambar, a father of three daughters, had dreamt of going on a religious trek with his wife. Now, he must live alone with only the compensation amount provided by the Indore district administration.

“We had big plans to live happily together, cherishing memories of our younger years, but the contaminated water has shattered those dreams forever,” a tearful Digambar said, recalling the trauma of watching his wife pass away.

“For the last two to three years, we had become accustomed to dirty water initially flowing from the tap. After the first few buckets, the water would become clear and drinkable. But on December 28, the tap water not only remained dirty, it also tasted extremely bitter,” he said.

He recounted that the next day Manjula began vomiting and suffered from loose motions. A day later, she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance arranged by the local administration, but she died on the night of December 30.

“My world has been completely shattered. Why did God punish me by leaving me alone for the rest of my life? Life is unthinkable without her. I don’t know how long I will survive without her,” Digambar said, in a conversation with TNIE.

Digambar Wade is one of 18 families from Indore's Bhagirathpura locality who have lost family members in the incident.

A contaminated water supply triggered a diarrhoeal outbreak beginning December 24, 2025. All 18 affected families have received compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the city administration of Indore, a city that has repeatedly been named India's cleanest.