Lashkar-e-Taiba steps up recruitment to set up new terror camps in PoK: Intelligence sources

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have flagged a renewed and intensified recruitment campaign by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), aimed at establishing new training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sources told TNIE on Sunday.

According to intelligence inputs, the drive is being spearheaded by senior LeT commander Nasr Javed, who has toured several strategic locations in PoK over the past few months to mobilise local youth.

Sources said Javed visited multiple areas, including Mirpur, Kotli and Poonch in PoK, over the past two weeks as part of the campaign.

During these visits, he addressed more than four open rallies organised by the PoK unit of Lashkar-e-Taiba and held over 10 closed-door meetings with local operatives and sympathisers.

The primary objective of these engagements, intelligence sources said, is to recruit young men for newly planned Lashkar training camps that are expected to become operational soon.

Javed is considered a key operational figure within LeT and is known for his expertise in terrorist training, the sources said, adding that he previously ran the outfit’s notorious “Dulai” training camp between 2004 and 2015, a facility linked to the preparation of multiple cadres. They said Javed has now been tasked with raising a new unit in PoK, with a specific mandate to prepare recruits for counter-insurgency and cross-border operations.