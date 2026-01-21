'Your careers are ruined': Judge tells TISS students booked for attending G N Saibaba's death anniversary event

A Mumbai sessions court judge on Monday came down heavily on nine students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and told them that their careers have been "ruined" after they were booked for participating in an event commemorating the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor and human rights activist G N Saibaba, reported the Indian Express.

"You have a criminal record. Now your record is with the police --not just here but everywhere in the country. You know that you have made a blunder so early in your career," Additional Sessions Judge Manoj B Oza was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"Your career is ruined," he said.

The court made the remarks while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by the students, who have been named in an FIR by the Trombay police for participating in the event. The case was filed based on a complaint by the TISS administration.

The FIR invoked charges of causing prejudice to the nation, causing enmity between various groups and participating in unlawful assembly, among others, reported the Scroll.

The FIR also alleged that the students shouted slogans in support of jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were denied bail by the Supreme Court recently.