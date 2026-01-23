Shiv Sena (UBT) not just a party, but an idea BJP can’t erase: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday the BJP was mistaken if it believed it could finish his outfit, which he described as not just a political party but an idea, after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Mumbai civic body polls.

Addressing party workers at an event marking the birth centenary of late Bal Thackeray, founder of the undivided Shiv Sena, Uddhav said there were attempts to erase the Thackeray name, but they would not succeed.

"The BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena (UBT) is not a party but an idea," the former CM told the gathering.

Uddhav also alleged that money power was used for the first time during civic polls in Mumbai.

His remarks came after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), winning 89 seats in the 227-member House.

In alliance with the Shiv Sena (29 seats) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the national party has ended Thackerays' decades-long control over India's richest civic body.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) combine put up a better than expected fight in the BMC polls, but failed to stop the BJP-led Mahayuti from crossing the majority mark. The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while the MNS led by Raj Thackeray bagged just six seats.

However, there is mounting speculation that Uddhav’s party could extend support to the BJP in the BMC to sideline Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has been pressing the BJP to concede the Mumbai mayor’s post and key civic panels.

There is also speculation that Shiv Sena (UBT) may remain absent during the floor test in the BMC, a move that could clear the BJP’s path to securing the mayor’s post as well as the chairmanships of the standing and improvement committees.