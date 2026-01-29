SIR: SC directs ECI to display names of voters who faces deletion over 'logical discrepancies'

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to display the names of voters who have been served notice to appear for SIR hearing over "logical discrepancies" in their entries on the electoral rolls.

The ECI has been asked to display the list with the names of these voters at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where documents and objections will also be submitted, during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

The apex court passed the order while hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, including those related to the "logical discrepancies" category.

Appearing for the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Amit Anand Tiwari and lawyer Vivek Singh submitted that the electors, who have been put in the "logical discrepancies" list, be given adequate time and opportunity to claim inclusion in the electoral rolls in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

After hearing the submissions, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed general directions for the states where the second phase of SIR is underway.

The court noted that EC notices have been issued and they are broadly classified in three categories - mapped, unmapped and logical discrepancy. It observed that under the 'logical discrepancy' category, mismatches in father's name or parents' age, and a difference in the age of the grandparents were noticed by the authorities.

"The documents brought on record by the parties indicate that, within the category of logical discrepancies include, inter alia, a mismatch of the father's name, a mismatch of parents' ages, a difference in parents' ages of more than 50 years, a difference in grandparents' ages of less than 40 years, and those having more than six progeny," the bench noted.