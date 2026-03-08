Resignation a ‘conscious decision', says West Bengal's outgoing Governor C V Ananda Bose

KOLKATA: C V Ananda Bose, outgoing Governor of West Bengal, four days after he suddenly resigned from the post, said that his resignation was a ‘conscious decision.’

While speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport on Sunday, he said, “The reasons for the exit will remain confidential till the right time arrives.”

Bose, on coming back to Kolkata today, assured that he would cast his vote in Bengal during the upcoming assembly elections in the State. He asserted that his resignation as a Governor was the right decision that was taken in right time.

When asked about his reactions to the controversy related to the war of words between the President and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose said, “I should not comment as an outgoing Governor.”

Meanwhile, he said, “Our President is an impartial, very experienced and respectable woman. There might be a few reasons why she has commented. I am no one to make comments on what she has said.”