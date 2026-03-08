Resignation a ‘conscious decision', says West Bengal's outgoing Governor C V Ananda Bose

KOLKATA: C V Ananda Bose, outgoing Governor of West Bengal, four days after he suddenly resigned from the post, said that his resignation was a ‘conscious decision.’
While speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport on Sunday, he said, “The reasons for the exit will remain confidential till the right time arrives.”
Bose, on coming back to Kolkata today, assured that he would cast his vote in Bengal during the upcoming assembly elections in the State. He asserted that his resignation as a Governor was the right decision that was taken in right time.
When asked about his reactions to the controversy related to the war of words between the President and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose said, “I should not comment as an outgoing Governor.”
Meanwhile, he said, “Our President is an impartial, very experienced and respectable woman. There might be a few reasons why she has commented. I am no one to make comments on what she has said.”
Expressing serious concern with Bose’s resignation, Mamata Banerjee, on a social media post on Wednesday evening, hours after his exit, wrote, “I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal. The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment."
"However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections,” she added.
“Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” she wrote.
Addressing the sit-in demonstration protest programme Esplanade Metro Channel on Saturday against the deletion of around 64 lakh voters from the final list of the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Mamata expressed, "Do you know how C V Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to such whims and fancies of Delhi."