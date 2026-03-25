'PM should've taken part': Opposition, BJP spar over all-party meet on West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the opposition on Wednesday sparred over the Centre's decision to convene an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, with the Congress and its allies calling it a delayed move, faulting the government's foreign policy and questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not attending the crucial discussion. The BJP hit back at the opposition, accusing it of politicising a sensitive issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair the meeting on Wednesday evening, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected to be present. The meeting was convened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament on the West Asia situation.

Opposition parties said the meeting was long overdue and questioned the prime minister's "absence", noting that such discussions during major global crises have traditionally been led by the PM.

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, attacked the government's foreign policy, alleging it appeared compromised and warning against external influence.

"On the West Asia issue, Congress will participate in the all-party meeting. We believe this should have been done earlier. The prime minister should have taken part in the meeting. Whenever such meetings are held during serious issues, prime ministers -- whether Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, or PV Narasimha Rao -- have always attended. This is the first time the prime minister is not participating, which is unfortunate," he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Rahul Gandhi had already said that foreign policy has become a joke. Because of a compromised Prime Minister, the country is in this situation," Tagore added.