What two arrests reveal about our democracy

The problem that confronts us, in the present context, is that the processes of law are so tardy that it is impossible to seek quick relief in matters of this nature. There are two fundamental reasons for this. One, the doors of the Supreme Court are not open in such cases. We are told that the Supreme Court is not the court of first instance and that the special court must be moved for bail. Two, early relief for the accused is near impossible. The journey from the special court to the Supreme Court takes a couple of months. Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31, and he is still languishing in judicial custody. So, the process itself becomes the punishment and the relief consequently, if it is granted, is of no value.

Take the case of Arvind Kejriwal. He is alleged to be the kingpin of the so-called liquor scam. Admittedly, nothing has been found in his possession during the course of the search that connects him to any money trail. In fact, there is no money trail that inculpates any of the accused. Besides, it is only after several successive statements by each of the accused that they have turned approver.

Secondly, the basis of arrest is statements made by the accused who have later turned approver. Each of the accused-turned-approvers does it for his or her own self-interest, to escape continuous incarceration.

Some of these accused, who run companies, find themselves in a situation where they are not likely to get bail till they turn approver and the allurement of becoming approver and thereafter not being prosecuted is enough for them to implicate others. The Supreme Court has, in a long list of judgements, held that the statement of an approver, being exceptionally flimsy evidence, cannot be used as the basis of any conviction unless independent evidence corroborating the statement of the approver comes to light. In this case, no such evidence is forthcoming.