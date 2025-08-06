Positive cricket doesn't mean reckless cricket: Chappell criticises England's 'Bazball' philosophy

NEW DELHI: "Positive cricket doesn't mean reckless cricket," said Australian great Greg Chappell, lambasting England's 'Bazball' philosophy during the high-intensity drawn Test series against India.

In his column for 'ESPNCricinfo', Chappell, while lavishing praise on the young Indian team for being fearless, criticised the Englishmen, particularly Harry Brook, for failing to read situations which required perseverance instead of flashy strokeplay.

"England's own journey in this series presents a cautionary subplot - one embodied by the brilliant but mercurial Harry Brook, whose virtues I have extolled publicly before," Chappell, a former India head coach, said.

"He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless.

But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It's about judgement.