Injured Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss majority of home white-ball series against England

SYDNEY: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who sustained back spasms, is likely to be rested for the majority of India's home white-ball series against England, keeping an eye on the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19.

Bumrah, who was India's stand out player with 32 wickets in their 1-3 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, couldn't bowl in the final innings of the series here after suffering back spasms.

The 30-year-old Bumrah bowled more than 150 overs in the series.

The injury has a direct link to his excessive workload in the series, and the BCCI medical team will try to ensure the new Test captain is ready for the ICC showpiece where his presence is mandatory to India's fortunes.

According to sources privy to the development, the grade of Bumrah's back spasm has not yet been ascertained.

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.