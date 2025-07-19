Shubman Gill's real test starts now with India trailing 1-2, says Chappell

NEW DELHI: Former Australia captain Greg Chappell believes Shubman Gill has displayed greatness with the bat and shown glimpses of his potential as a young captain, but said his real test begins now with India trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England.

India lost the third Test against England at Lord's by 22 runs to go 1-2 down in the series.

The two teams will face off in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Manchester starting July 23.

"As India prepare for the final two Tests of their series in England, the spotlight now shines firmly on their 25-year-old captain Shubman Gill. A bright young talent, he has shown greatness with the bat and glimpses of leadership potential, but this moment will define his trajectory as a Test captain.

"It's not an easy environment in which to grow, but it's the one he's in - and the stakes couldn't be higher," Chappell wrote in his column in ESPNcricinfo.com.

Chappell wants Gill to set the tone for the side with his actions.

"Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards.

"That means demanding discipline in the field. India cannot afford to slip back into being a poor fielding side. The best teams are superb in the field. They don't give easy runs. They don't drop chances," he wrote.