Rohit pleased with how his team handled speculations

DUBAI: Moments after India sealed the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli broke into an impromptu Dandiya' dance, holding the stumps.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir walked around the field with a rare wide grin, hugging his wards. Those were not unusual scenes after such a resplendent night. Beyond the obvious, that footage carried a profound inner meaning for the troika.

Few individuals in the last six months have been hounded as much as Gambhir, Rohit and Kohli after the team's largely ordinary run.

While the criticism might have had some merit in it, the way it was directed at them was not justified.

But now, they have a lifeline, a firmer ground to control their own destiny and a much clearer path to the future for the team. It came after wholehearted trust in the process that the management set in place before this event, as indicated by Rohit.

"Someone was telling me that we've lost only one game in the last three ICC tournaments. So, it's a great milestone to have. So, it shows a lot of quality in the team, a lot of depth, a lot of understanding within the group," skipper Rohit said after the title triumph on Sunday night.

Rohit said that attitude helped the team to ward off external "pressure."

"There's too much pressure from outside. If India loses one game. There's so much speculation that happens. But, the boys have actually managed to put that aside and focus on how to win games and how to enjoy the game," he added.

Rohit was the first one to be targeted because of the way he got out after making those seemingly invaluable 30s and 40s in the longer versions of the game.

The 37-year-old saw a different side to it after making a match-winning 76 against New Zealand in the title clash.