Injured Pratika Rawal rolls onto field to celebrate with teammates as India wins maiden Women's World Cup

Injury couldn’t keep Pratika Rawal away from celebrating India’s long-awaited Women’s World Cup victory.

Moments after India sealed a 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, the all-rounder, ruled out of the tournament midway due to injury, rolled onto the field in her wheelchair, draped in the Indian tricolour, to join her teammates in a victory that will go down in history.

As skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy and fireworks lit up the Mumbai sky, Pratika’s wheelchair dance with Harmanpreet and batter Jemimah Rodrigues became one of the most heartwarming moments of the night.

The video, now viral on social media, shows the trio laughing, spinning, and waving the flag to the crowd’s cheers.