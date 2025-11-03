Cricket

Injured Pratika Rawal rolls onto field to celebrate with teammates as India wins maiden Women's World Cup

Pratika’s wheelchair dance with Harmanpreet and batter Jemimah Rodrigues became one of the most heartwarming moments of the night.
Pratika Rawal celebrating with her teammates Harmanpreet Kaur and batter Jemimah Rodrigues.(Photo | X / @PratikaRawal64)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
2 min read

Injury couldn’t keep Pratika Rawal away from celebrating India’s long-awaited Women’s World Cup victory.

Moments after India sealed a 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, the all-rounder, ruled out of the tournament midway due to injury, rolled onto the field in her wheelchair, draped in the Indian tricolour, to join her teammates in a victory that will go down in history.

As skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy and fireworks lit up the Mumbai sky, Pratika’s wheelchair dance with Harmanpreet and batter Jemimah Rodrigues became one of the most heartwarming moments of the night.

The video, now viral on social media, shows the trio laughing, spinning, and waving the flag to the crowd’s cheers.

"I can't actually express my feelings. the words won't come out of my mouth. I'm genuinely, from deep down, I'm so happy that I can't express it," an overwhelmed Rawal said.

We wanted to break the barrier, now must make it a habit: Harmanpreet Kaur after India's title triumph

Having been ruled out after the Bangladesh match earlier in the tournament, Pratika remained with the squad throughout, offering tactical input and emotional support from the sidelines.

“It was tough to sit out and watch, it much harder than playing. But the energy, the atmosphere, the crowd - it gave me goosebumps every time there was a wicket or a six,” she said.

“We finally made it — the first to win a World Cup after such a long wait,” she said, smiling through tears.

World Cup: Wonder women in wonderful night
