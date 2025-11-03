Women's ODI World Cup | Destiny's child Shafali Verma thrives in God's plan

NAVI MUMBAI: If Shafali Verma decides to sport a tattoo that reads 'God's Plan', no one can possibly disagree that it is an apt messaging.

Destiny's child Shafali Verma found her way back into the Indian women's ODI side in unfortunate circumstances but left an indelible mark on the team's victorious World Cup campaign, thriving in 'God's Plan' which can work in mysterious ways.

On a rainy August afternoon in Mumbai, former chairperson of selectors Neetu David had assured the media that Shafali will get her chance to play for India after she confirmed the exclusion of the 21-year-old from India's World Cup squad, despite having played five of those events across formats.

Shafali had blown hot and cold in the opportunities that she got but more importantly, her absence from the ODI side was met with Pratika Rawal's impressive rise, and the selectors had kept the decision on the former for another day.

But as it panned out, an unfortunate injury to in-form opener Pratika sent India back to ensuring Shafali, who was busy representing Haryana in the Senior Women's T20 Tournament in Surat, joined the Indian squad ahead of their World Cup semifinal against Australia as soon as she could.

Shafali had no spare time to waste as she clocked in two separate one-hour batting sessions here at the DY Patil Stadium and it's University Ground ahead of the semifinal.

"What happened with Pratika, as a sportsperson, it wasn't a good thing. No one wants any sportsperson to sustain such an injury. But God has sent me here to do something good," Shafali told the media after the match.

While her promising comeback lasted only five balls, including two fours for 10 runs against Australia, it was in the final where Shafali played a knock akin to a seasoned player with several years of experience behind her.