Syed Kirmani slams politics in cricket as India refuses to accept trophy from Naqvi at Asia Cup final

BENGALURU: Former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani shared his thoughts as Men in Blue refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the hard-fought final by five wickets on Sunday.

In a conversation with ANI, Syed Kirmani said, "The way cricket is being played all around..., there has been no gentleman-ness in the game. There have been very rude, arrogant gestures on the field... I'm getting messages from all over... The Indian team has done what? What politics is going on in the field?... I'm ashamed to listen to the comments... What's happened to the current era of cricketers... What has happened at the Asia Cup is disgusting... These are the words that have come onto my messages... It is very depressing to me the way things are going on in the sporting field, particularly in cricket... It is not the right thing that has happened. Politics should not enter sports in general... Leave politics behind. Whatever has transpired away from the sporting field, leave it there itself. Don't relate it to your winning amount or whatever you are earning from this great game of cricket."