T20 World Cup: Finn slams record-breaking hundred as NZ storm into final

KOLKATA: Hope Turned to desperation. It very quickly turned to despair on a chastening evening for South African cricket. The Proteas, the only unbeaten side remaining in the World Cup, would have been confident of advancing. Yet, thanks to a stunning assault, they were shown the door in the semifinals at Eden Gardens.

Chasing a below-par target of 170 on a great batting wicket with small boundaries, Kiwi openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen went berserk as they scored 84 in the powerplay. From thereon, they only needed 39 deliveries to complete the rout.

What added to the agony of the Proteas was the fact that they had humbled the same opponents in a group match. Unfortunately for them, it will count for nothing.