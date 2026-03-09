Till I am there, individual milestones won't be celebrated in Indian cricket: Gautam Gambhir

AHMEDABAD: Gautam Gambhir can never get tired of stating this one belief.

In fact, he repeats it at every opportunity for anyone who hasn't taken note -- individual milestones won't be celebrated in his tenure as head coach.

The latest reminder of this staunchly-held principle came from him after India picked up their third T20 World Cup trophy here on Sunday, hammering New Zealand by 96 runs in the final with a near-perfect all-round performance.

"I think my simple philosophy with Surya (India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav) has always been that milestones don't matter. It's the trophies that matter. For too long in Indian cricket, we've spoken about milestones. And I hope, till I'm there, we're not going to talk about milestones," Gambhir, a two-time top scorer for his team in ICC global finals, said it forcefully.

The former BJP MP then urged the cricket media to celebrate "trophies" not "milestones".

"Stop celebrating milestones, celebrate trophies. That is going to be important, because the bigger purpose of a team sport is to be winning trophies, not scoring individual runs. It has never mattered to me, and it will never matter to me," he reiterated.