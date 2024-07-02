Berhalter's future in question as US stumbles out of Copa America following 1-0 loss to Uruguay

“We're all going to do a review of the whole tournament and see where we fell short,” Berhalter said. “It's obvious the Panama game hurt us, put us behind the 8-ball, and I think collectively — the staff, the players, the sporting department — have to look at where we can improve. How do we get better? We know it's a talented team, one with big potential, and we didn't show it.”

Berhalter and the U.S. hoped to show the team had advanced since its round-of-16 elimination against the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup. Instead, the U.S. managed only a 2-0 win over lowly Bolivia and was upset 2-1 by the Panamanians.

“We had a good start and brought a lot of energy but at the end of the day, just not enough quality,” U.S. captain Christian Pulisic said. “I felt like we gave it everything but we just couldn’t score.”

Indeed, the lone goal Monday night came in the 66th minute when Nicolas De La Cruz swung a free kick in front of the American goal. Matt Turner parried a header by Ronald Araújo, who out-jumped defender Tim Ream, but the rebound went right to Olivera, and he tapped the ball in with his left foot.

Olivera appeared to be offside on the initial header, but the goal stood after a video review.