Love, glory, controversy -- the Paris Olympics gave us many unforgettable moments

With the curtains having fallen on the 2024 Paris Olympics, it's time to reflect on an event that was as much about breaking records as it was about breaking barriers.
From historic victories that cemented legacies to controversies that ignited fierce debates, the Paris Olympics left us with a glut of memories that will last long after the final medal was awarded.
Starting with India, there’s no better athlete to begin with than Manu Bhaker who became the first Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Games. Making history, she instantly became a household name across the nation.
Speaking of Indian legends, Neeraj Chopra deserves mention. Despite coming back from an injury, Chopra secured a silver medal in javelin. Although he threw his season's best, he fell short against Pakistan’s Nadeem Arshad, who set a new Olympic record with a massive throw of 92.97 metres.
The most controversial moment for the Indian contingent occurred in women’s wrestling when Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after reaching the finals. A guaranteed medal slipped away when Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit just before the women’s 50 kg wrestling final.
India also claimed a bronze medal in hockey by defeating Spain. India’s "wall," PR Sreejesh, had earlier announced his retirement and was able to end his career on the podium.
In all, India won six medals—five bronze and one silver—one less than in the previous edition of the Olympics in Tokyo.
Turning our attention away from India, the Paris Olympics were marked by controversies from the start. The most significant of these revolved around the iconic Seine River. Organisers planned to host multiple swimming events in the river, despite uncertainties about pollution levels.
In a bold move to demonstrate that all was well, the Paris Mayor took a swim in the river before the Games began. However, in the run-up to the events, pollution levels were not ideal for swimming. Despite the backlash, the events proceeded, and now reports are emerging that multiple swimmers are experiencing health issues after swimming in the river.
Controversies were plentiful at these Games. Perhaps the biggest stemmed from women’s boxing, where Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif faced accusations that they were “men.” Leading the charge were public figures like J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk. Following these accusations, a firestorm of criticism ensued against the two boxers.
On a lighter note, it might be surprising that a silver medalist garnered more popularity than gold medalists, but that was the case for Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç. The 51-year-old became one of the most popular athletes from the Games, winning the hearts of netizens and inspiring many memes.
The city of love turned the Olympics into a love story not to forget for Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen and fellow Olympian Huang Ya Qiong. Liu proposed to Huang after she won the gold medal in the badminton mixed doubles final.
A funny moment took place on the podium when China's Zhou Yaqin was taken aback after Italy’s Alice D'Amato and Manila Esposito took a bite of their medals. Zhou then kept her silver medal close to her mouth instead of biting it. She was a little confused but got the spirit.
Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen went viral for his review of the chocolate chip muffin from the Olympic Village. Earning the nickname of “The Muffin Man”, Christiansen who posted food reviews from the Olympics village loved the muffins there so much that he gave it a 11/10.
The U.S. topped the medal tally with 126 medals, followed by China with 91 and Japan with 45. Australia and France secured a total of 53 and 64 medals, respectively, with Australia winning 18 gold and France 16.
On Sunday night, France bid farewell to the Games as the torch was passed on to the US for LA2028. The closing ceremony featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, representing the West Coast.
The most notable part of the closing ceremony was Hollywood actor Tom Cruise performing a stunt. Channelling his inner Ethan Hunt, Cruise descended from the top of the Stade de France, took the Olympic flag, and rode off on a bike through the streets of Paris to a cargo plane ready to take off for Los Angeles.
Following his descent, a pre-recorded segment played where Cruise rode his bike past the Eiffel Tower, onto an aircraft, and skydived over the Hollywood Hills. Three circles were added to the O’s of the iconic Hollywood sign to create the Olympic rings.
Even the closing ceremony wasn’t without controversy. Following Cruise’s descent, a woman was seen hugging and kissing him, which led to further backlash on the internet.
As the torch has been passed from Paris to Los Angeles, the 2024 Olympics will be remembered not just for the medals won, but for the stories that unfolded both on and off the field.
From the triumphs of athletes, who defied the odds, to the controversies that sparked global conversations, this edition of the Games has left an indelible mark on the world stage. The Paris Olympics showcased the resilience, passion, and humanity of sports, reminding us that every victory, every setback, and every moment of glory contributes to the rich tapestry of the Olympic legacy.