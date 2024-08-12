Love, glory, controversy -- the Paris Olympics gave us many unforgettable moments

With the curtains having fallen on the 2024 Paris Olympics, it's time to reflect on an event that was as much about breaking records as it was about breaking barriers.

From historic victories that cemented legacies to controversies that ignited fierce debates, the Paris Olympics left us with a glut of memories that will last long after the final medal was awarded.

Starting with India, there’s no better athlete to begin with than Manu Bhaker who became the first Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Games. Making history, she instantly became a household name across the nation.

Speaking of Indian legends, Neeraj Chopra deserves mention. Despite coming back from an injury, Chopra secured a silver medal in javelin. Although he threw his season's best, he fell short against Pakistan’s Nadeem Arshad, who set a new Olympic record with a massive throw of 92.97 metres.

The most controversial moment for the Indian contingent occurred in women’s wrestling when Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after reaching the finals. A guaranteed medal slipped away when Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit just before the women’s 50 kg wrestling final.