Bronze edge: India fight back in third place play-off in Junior Hockey WC

CHENNAI: For 45 minutes and three quarters, the Indian hockey team put forth its best Mr. Hyde impersonation. Passes were overhit or undercooked, midfield was non-existent and players lost possession even when the opposition was nowhere in the vicinity. Then, PR Sreejesh, whose initiation as coach has seen him prefer a bird's eye view of the game because of the viewpoint it offers, read the team the riot act.

He let it rip, called the performance unacceptable and asked his wards 'to show some energy'. He had, to borrow a phrase from the world of football coaching, given his players the hairdryer treatment. Such a reaction was merited because the hosts were in danger of exiting the tournament through the backdoor. Trailing 0-2 to Argentina with one quarter remaining, they had not produced a single noteworthy moment in attack or defence. The energy, something Sreejesh had mentioned in that huddle, was missing.

That's when the comeback began. Knowing they had 15 minutes to make or break the junior World Cup, they roared forward. Egged on by the capacity crowd, they charged into tackles, moved forward with gay abandon and harried their opponents into submission when out possession. The end result was a fightback for the ages. In the final 15 minutes, they created plenty of overloads, converted three penalty corners (for a side whose efficiency was down this whole tournament, it's worthy to point this out that they made it count when there was a dire need to make it count), scored another from a penalty stroke and won out 4-2 winners to win the bronze medal, the first time they have medalled in this event since winning it in 2016.