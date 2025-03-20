Himachal Pradesh High Court directs BFI to allow Thakur's nomination in its polls

SHIMLA: Former sports minister Anurag Thakur's bid to contest the Boxing Federation of India's presidential election was brought back on track after the Himachal Pradesh High Court stayed his disqualification from the Electoral College and directed the BFI to extend the date of nominations to enable his candidature.

Thakur, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, was declared ineligible in a March 7 notification by BFI President Ajay Singh.

The reason cited was that he was not an elected member of the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, which he was seeking to represent in the EC.

However, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel on Thursday ruled that the Electoral College approved by Returning Officer R K Gauba on March 13, which left out Thakur, "is prima facie bad and not sustainable in law.

" "In this backdrop, balance of convenience is also in favour of the petitioners and if interim, as prayed for by the petitioners is not granted, then irreparable loss shall be caused to them," the order stated.

"...as an ad-interim measure, this Court stays the operation of Notice, dated 07.03.2025, as well as the rejection of nomination of one of the two nominated members...namely, Mr.Anurag Singh Thakur..."

The court directed BFI to treat the names of Thakur and another HPBA official Rajesh Bhandari as "valid nomination for the Electoral College."