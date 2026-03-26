Explained: Transgender women athlete ban ahead of Olympics

CHENNAI: Transgender athletes cannot compete at the next Olympics after International Olympic Committee (IOC) made gender screening mandatory. In one of the most significant decisions by the IOC, all sports in its programme are limited to only biological females in the women's category.

The IOC, global sports’ umbrella organization, announced this after a board meeting on Thursday that no transgender athlete will be allowed to participate in women’s competition across all sports and will come into effect from the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Interestingly, this comes a year after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports”. He even threatened to deny visas to transgender athletes.

“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one-time SRY gene screening,” IOC said in a statement.