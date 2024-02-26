Chandrababu Naidu's family threatens officers who testify against him, says AP govt to SC; seeks bail cancellation

Pleading to the Top Court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, that the accused, Naidu's bail plea should be rejected by the court on this ground.

Raising serious concerns over the alleged threatening statements by Nadu's family members, befofe the upcoming State elections, Rohatgi sought immediate cancellation of bail and sought appropriate directions and or orders in the issue.

After noting the submissions of Rohatgi, the Apex Court granted two weeks time to Naidu to respond to these allegations, and fixed the matter for further hearing to March 19.

It also made it clear that the State government can file a rejoinder to Naidu's reply within a week thereafter.

The bench of the Top Court was hearing an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh govt against last year's November 3 Andhra Pradesh High Court's order releasing Naidu on bail in the SDC scam case.

Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on September 9, last year. It was alleged against Naidu that when he was the CM of the state in 2015, there was a case of fraud involving the misappropriation of funds from the SDC and Naidu had illegally made a loss to the State exchequer to the tune of Rs 300 crores.

The TDP chief had contended before the Top court that the FIR (First Information Report) against him was registered without obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority in the scam case and, therefore, his arrest was illegal and malafide.

It is significant to note that Naidu has already secured regular bail from the Top Court n the SDC scam, till further orders.

AP govt, in the top court, in one of its hearings, had earlier said that the alleged crime against Naidu relates to a project involving the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Siemens Industry Software (India) Pvt. Ltd and DesignTech India Private Limited for the establishment of Siemens centres of excellence and skill development in six clusters in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu has been accused of expedited incorporation of the APSSDC by overruling objections that it required state Cabinet approval. He, however, claimed innocence in the case.

It is alleged by the present AP Govt that Naidu had allegedly created his choice of some appointments in the APSSDC to “facilitate the scam”.

Naidu, it is alleged by the state govt, also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens and DesignTech without any tender process.

He also expedited release of funds for the project “before any work was done, even overruling the objections of senior officers such as the Finance Secretary”, the state govt alleged in the Top court.