SIT probe into Tirupati laddu 'adulteration' suspended temporarily, says Andhra DGP

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday said that the state government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) will temporarily stall its probe into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus with animal fats case as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Over the last two days, the SIT has probed the procurement and sampling processes, trying to understand how it is possible to adulterate the laddus, said Rao.

"First they (SIT) have to understand the process, study it and take all the information, but in the meantime, an order has come from the Supreme Court and in line with that, we have stopped it (probe)," the DGP said while speaking to reporters.

When the case is being examined under the purview of the apex court, it is not appropriate to speak more, he said.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions on the laddu case on Monday, tasked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

While posting the matter for hearing on October 3, the apex court asked the top law officer to ponder over the issue and assist it in this regard.