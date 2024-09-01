Incessant rains wreak havoc across several districts of Andhra Pradesh

Following heavy downpours on August 30 and August 31, part of Ghat Road leading Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladir in Vijayawada collapsed. Authorities have blocked the entire area

The four buses that were submerged near the Pandit Nehru bus station were retrieved with the help of cranes on September 1. The Vijayawada-Hyderabad road has been restored after officials pumped floodwater from the railway underpass into the Krishna River.

The South Central Railway has cancelled about 30 trains on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route due to waterlogging on the tracks, further complicating the situation for travellers. The AP Express was diverted and the Vandebharat train from Visakhapatnam to Secundrabad has been canceled. With rainwater flowing on the railway track at Rayanapadu, Tamil Nadu Express was detained. Heavy rains have affected power production at Vijayawada Thermal Power Station, as coal was completely drenched.

As of Sunday morning, Prakasam Barrage recorded a surplus of 6,96,178 cusecs, with all 70 gates fully open. The second danger alert is in force. Several people living downstream of the Prakasam Barrage have been put on alert. A flood alert has been sounded in Avanigadda and other regions, with heavy inflows from the Krishna River into the sea.

Municipal Minister P. Narayana along with MP Kesineni Sivanath, and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao toured Vijayawada to assess the situation and ensure relief measures are in place. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to protect public safety.

In the NTR district, water bodies including Katleru, Budameru, Vagaleru, Pamula, Edulla, Vipla, and Padamati canals are overflowing leading to flooding in the regions abutting them. Breach of the Nawabpet tank in Pebuganchiprolu mandal has severely disrupted traffic, while Gampalagudem Mandal's Nallacheruvu and Chandralapadu Mandal's Enugugadda streams have similarly overflowed, isolating several villages.