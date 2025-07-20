Andhra liquor scam: Chargesheet mentions former CM Jagan as kickback recipient, not named as accused

AMARAVATI: A chargesheet filed by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with Rs 3,500 crore alleged liquor scam in a local court has mentioned former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the recipient of kickbacks averaging Rs 50-60 crore per month.

The 305-page chargesheet filed on Saturday, however, stopped short of naming Jagan as accused. The court is yet to take the cognizance of the chargesheet.

"The collected amounts were eventually handed over to Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy(A-1). Rajasekhar Reddy would then pass the money to Vijay Sai Reddy (A-5), Mithun Reddy (A-4), Balaji (A-33) who would transfer it to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. On an average, Rs 50-60 crore was collected every month," charge sheet said, adding that it was corroborated by a witness.

The chargesheet alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy, "the mastermind and co-conspirator" behind the entire Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, had influenced excise policy manipulation besides being instrumental in replacing automated OFS (order for supply) with manual process; to have planted loyalists in APSBCL (Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited).

He allegedly created shell distilleries and handed over "kickbacks" to Jagan through another accused Balaji Govindappa, the chargesheet further alleged.