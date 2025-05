VIJAYAWADA: The NDA, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, prioritized the revival of Amaravati immediately after the formation of the coalition government. The Union Government extended strong support by granting Rs 15,000 crore in financial assistance for capital development. In addition, Rs 2,245 crore was sanctioned for a new 57-km railway line connecting Amaravati.

According to official sources, a committee of experts was appointed to assess the status of stalled projects. After detailed consultations, 23 actionable recommendations were made and accepted. Issues with contractors are being resolved, and where necessary, fresh tenders will be floated. Full-fledged construction activity is expected to resume by December. Every precaution is being taken to avoid legal and technical hurdles.

While focusing on the relaunch of Amaravati, the State Government is also committed to delivering justice to the farmers who sacrificed their land. Efforts are underway to bring back leading organizations, including the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, a new law school, and XLRI University. Plans are also progressing to develop Amaravati as a leading AI city in India.