Lost glory of Amaravati will be restored soon: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with TDP MPs, MLAs, and key party leaders on Sunday, applauded the success of the Amaravati capital revival programme.

He described the event as a landmark moment that brought national and international focus back on Amaravati. He commended the TDP rank and file for their efforts in ensuring the massive public meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a grand success. The event, he said, symbolised the rebirth of Amaravati, and reaffirmed its role as a capital of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu emphasised that Amaravati would be developed into a world-class city offering employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to the youth. The Prime Minister affirmed that Amaravati would serve as a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047, he said.

With the capital works now restarted officially, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Amaravati’s lost glory would soon be restored. He reiterated the NDA’s election promise of rebuilding the State, and noted that concrete steps have already been initiated to fulfil that commitment, including the revival of the Polavaram project with a target to complete it by 2027.

Naidu highlighted the Central allocation of Rs 11,400 crore to rejuvenate Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which was on the verge of closure. He noted the historic achievement of securing the new Railway Zone, and attracting major investments.

Additionally, industrial parks are being developed in Orvakal and Kopparthi, while the Lepakshi-Kopparthi corridor is also taking shape. MSME parks have already been inaugurated in 11 constituencies, with plans to set up parks in every segment, he said.