Lost glory of Amaravati will be restored soon: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a teleconference with TDP MPs, MLAs, and key party leaders on Sunday, applauded the success of the Amaravati capital revival programme.
He described the event as a landmark moment that brought national and international focus back on Amaravati. He commended the TDP rank and file for their efforts in ensuring the massive public meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a grand success. The event, he said, symbolised the rebirth of Amaravati, and reaffirmed its role as a capital of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu emphasised that Amaravati would be developed into a world-class city offering employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to the youth. The Prime Minister affirmed that Amaravati would serve as a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047, he said.
With the capital works now restarted officially, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Amaravati’s lost glory would soon be restored. He reiterated the NDA’s election promise of rebuilding the State, and noted that concrete steps have already been initiated to fulfil that commitment, including the revival of the Polavaram project with a target to complete it by 2027.
Naidu highlighted the Central allocation of Rs 11,400 crore to rejuvenate Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which was on the verge of closure. He noted the historic achievement of securing the new Railway Zone, and attracting major investments.
Additionally, industrial parks are being developed in Orvakal and Kopparthi, while the Lepakshi-Kopparthi corridor is also taking shape. MSME parks have already been inaugurated in 11 constituencies, with plans to set up parks in every segment, he said.
On the welfare front, Naidu mentioned that several initiatives are already underway. These include monthly pension disbursal on the first of every month, DSC notification for 16,347 teacher posts, and distribution of three free gas cylinders to over one crore beneficiaries under Deepam 2.0. Under the Fishermen Welfare Scheme, families have received Rs 20,000 as an aid for the fishing ban period. He also announced the upcoming launch of the Annadata scheme, and the disbursal of Rs 15,000 under ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ before the commencement of new academic year to benefit school-going children.
Naidu reiterated his commitment to implementing the Super 6 guarantees while simultaneously resolving both financial and administrative issues. With the alliance government nearing its one-year mark on June 12, he urged all leaders and public representatives to actively communicate its achievements to the public.
A majority of nominated posts have been filled with emphasis on social justice, and the remaining posts will be filled soon.
He ordered the reconstitution of all party committees, except the State committee, by May 18. The TDP annual Mahanadu will be held in Kadapa from May 27 to 29, and after which the State committee will be reconstituted, he said.
Naidu also highlighted the TDP’s massive membership drive, which has reached record levels across the country, and called for the prompt distribution of membership cards.
Drawing a parallel with the Gujarat model of governance, Naidu called for its replication in AP to ensure fast-paced development through political stability. Naidu assured that equal importance is being given to both party and government, and that the visible transformation achieved in just one year has instilled confidence among the people of the State.