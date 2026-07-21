INTERVIEW | PK exists only on YouTube, RJD is our real opponent, says Sanjay Saraogi

The Bihar BJP chief, Sanjay Saraogi has asserted that the BJP will retain the Bankipur Assembly seat in the forthcoming by-election with an even bigger victory margin than last time. He maintained that the BJP's contest is primarily against the RJD, while dismissing Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor as a serious challenger.

According to Saraogi, Kishor exists only in media coverage and YouTube-driven publicity, with little or no presence on the ground in Bankipur.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE in Patna , he said the BJP enjoys a close, family-like relationship with every voter in the constituency and remains confident of another emphatic mandate.

Here are the excerpts from the interview with him:

How tough is the by-election in Patna’s Bankipur Assembly constituency, especially when former election strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has entered the fray against the BJP?

There is no contest with Prashant Kishor. He may project himself as a master strategist, but he has no electoral base in Bihar. He remains visible in the media, on YouTube channels and through publicity campaigns, but he has no grassroots support in Bankipur.

The votes will be cast by the people of Bankipur, not by those who have been brought in from elsewhere for publicity. There is no real contest for the BJP. Our national president, Nitin Nabin, won this seat by more than 51,000 votes in the 2025 Assembly election.

When the results are declared on August 3, our victory margin will be even bigger. The BJP will once again win this seat by a massive margin. Prashant Kishor may dominate headlines and social media, but it is the voters of Bankipur who will decide the outcome, and they are firmly with the BJP.