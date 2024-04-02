Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA in hot pursuit of conspirator

BENGALURU: Abdul Matheen Taha, 30, the fugitive terror accused and allegedly the key conspirator in the Bengaluru cafe blast case, is reportedly at the centre of the conspiracy behind the March 1 IED blast.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last weekend released photographs and details of the main accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib, 30, and Taha and also announced Rs 10 lakh reward each for information leading to their arrest.

This is the second time that the NIA has announced a bounty on Taha. In May 2020, the central agency announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh on information leading to his arrest in the Al-Hind IS Bengaluru module case (RC-4/2020/NIA/DLI), which is said to be behind the murder of a Hindu leader in Tamil Nadu.

Taha is a graduate and originally from Chitradurga, but he moved from there to stay with his mother, who is from Thirthahalli. According to sources, he was radicalised by a handler, who is suspected to be overseas.

“He in turn allegedly radicalised around a dozen Muslim youth from Thirthahalli. Taha is allegedly at the centre of all terrorist activities in Karnataka since 2019, when ‘Al Hind IS’ - an ISIS-inspired-terror-group was reportedly formed by accused Mehboob Pasha of Bengaluru, Khaja Moideen alias Jalal of Cuddalore, TN, and their associates.

The module is said to be involved in the murder of the Hindu leader in Tamil Nadu. Taha has allegedly appeared as the common thread in the subsequent terrorist cases in Karnataka, from the Mangaluru terror graffiti case in November 2020; stabbing of Prem Singh in the communal clashes over the unveiling of a poster of Savarkar in Shivamogga on August 15, 2022; burning of the national flag in September 2022 near the Tungabhadra river and the pressure cooker blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru.