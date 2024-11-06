RTI activist exposes corruption scam in MUDA

MYSURU: Just as the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing a case concerning the controversial 50:50 site allocation scam within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), an RTI activist has alleged a corruption scandal in the urban authority.

RTI activist Gangaraju has accused MUDA employees of forging records, manipulating documents and issuing false bank challans siphoning off funds of customers, causing a huge loss to the Authority.

A complaint filed with the previous MUDA commissioner states that certain MUDA employees and outsourced staff, allegedly in collaboration with officials from a bank located within the MUDA premises, were involved in creating forged documents and issuing fake challans.

These fake records were allegedly submitted to Mysuru Urban Development Authority to make it appear as though the funds were deposited into the authority’s accounts. But payments by customers were reportedly diverted for personal gain, claimed the complainant.

Members of the ‘Save Mysore Urban Development Authority Forum’ have appealed to the government to conduct a high-level inquiry into the scam. Gangaraju has brought to light the incident that occurred last year.

MUDA officials confirmed that an FIR in this regard was registered last year and it is under investigation.