Inspector suspended in Karnataka's Nagamangala following communal clash

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday that Nagamangala police inspector Ashok Kumar has been suspended for changing the Ganesha procession route in the town on Wednesday night.

The town witnessed a communal clash after miscreants threw stones at the procession. So far, 56 people have been arrested.

He told reporters here that the route map given earlier to the organisers of the procession was changed by the inspector.

“It is his responsibility. We had told police officials across the state that if any untoward incident takes place in their respective jurisdictions, they will be held responsible,” Dr Parameshwara said.

BJP twisted my statements: Parameshwara

“As negligence was found on part of the inspector, he has been suspended,” Dr Parameshwara said.

The government will take stern action against the perpetrators of violence after getting the inquiry report, he said. On compensation to those who lost their property in the violence, Dr Parameshwara said there are certain rules and regulations for it. The government will look into it after getting the inquiry report.

Dr Parameshwara said the government will not spare those disturbing peace and harmony in society, especially during festivals or special occasions.

He said the police department has been directed to take measures to help restore peace in Nagamangala.

Slamming BJP leaders, he said the government will not appease any community. “We will take action as per law. BJP leaders have twisted my statements on Nagamangala violence,” he added.

“The probe into Nagamangala violence is on. It will cover the deputy superintendent of police also. We will initiate action based on the report,’’ he said.

Criticising the BJP for making allegations against the government, Dr Parameshwara said, “Will any government instigate miscreants to indulge in violence? They twisted my statements. We will not allow people to take law into their hands. There is no need for us to appease any community. What can we do, if they (BJP) twist our statements?’’