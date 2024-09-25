CM Siddaramaiah should resign in public interest, says Justice Hegde

MANGALURU: Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde on Wednesday said that chief minister Siddaramaiah has to resign from his post in the light of High Court's observations that there is prima facie evidence in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and added that he could come back as chief minister if he is found innocent.

Replying to a query on growing demand for Siddaramaiah's resignation, Hegde said the CM should resign in the public interest given the serious nature of the allegations though the law does not demand the same.

"Before the High Court judgment, he (Siddaramaiah) said he had done no wrong. But now the High Court has said that there is prima facie evidence and hence I think the CM should resign," said Hegde.

Referring to the High Court rejecting Siddaramaiah's application against the governor giving sanction to prosecute him, Hegde said the chances of him getting a relief in the higher court is remote. He refused to comment on whether the scam should be probed by CBI or Lokayukta.

Hegde gave the example of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who had resigned as a railway minister following a train accident in Arilayur and said such practice is not seen nowadays.

He also took a critical view at the practice of seeking governor's sanction to prosecute ministers and bureaucrats and hinted that it should be done away. He said the practice was started by the British to save their officers and indicated that it does not hold true under the principle of equality.

"When an ordinary citizen can be prosecuted without any sanction, why should politicians get such protection? Let the court's protect them. Even false cases can be filed against ordinary citizens and not just politicians. Are they superior? That is causing a lot of delay and then they go to court. Let the citizens also get the same privilege. When equality is the principal of the constitution why should one have suich protection and other not," he questioned.