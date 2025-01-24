Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail of actor Darshan, others in murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to cancel the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and five others in the Renukaswamy murder case but agreed to examine the Karnataka government's challenge.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to Darshan and others on the state's plea against the Karnataka High Court's bail order.
The state government, the apex court said, apprehended other co-accused would be allowed to take advantage of an order passed by the high court in the impugned order.
"Since state is praying for cancellation of bail, it would not be proper to stay the operation of the order as it would amount to cancellation of bail. Yet, to protect the interest of prosecution, if any co-accused prays on bail, the court concerned shall not place reliance on the order challenged before us. Any bail application filed shall be decided on its own merit," the bench said.
The Karnataka High Court on December 13, 2024, granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy.
Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for his alleged involvement in the killing of Renukaswamy on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.
Before being granted bail, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. However, after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.
The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. According to reports, he succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions. It was alleged that the actor had urged his fans to confront and kidnap Renukaswamy for posting derogatory comments about Gowda on social media.
On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. The High Court later granted regular bail to him and other accused in December. The state moved the Supreme Court against the bail order on January 6, 2025.