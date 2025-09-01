Dharmasthala row an attempt to malign Hindu religion: BJP

MANGALURU: BJP leaders on Monday strongly criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala, claiming that the move was politically motivated and lacked prima facie evidence.
The BJP also alleged a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign Hindu religious institutions, claiming that the ongoing controversy surrounding the Dharmasthala temple was orchestrated by a "religious conversion mafia".
Addressing the audience at the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra alleged that the SIT was set up solely based on a complaint from “a streetwalker” without any preliminary inquiry. He accused the government of attempting to tarnish the reputation of the revered Dharmasthala temple and warned against testing the patience of Hindus. He further stated that the Congress is attempting to divide the Hindu community, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, a region considered a BJP stronghold.
“This rally should not be taken lightly. We will not rest until the real conspirators are exposed. We demand a thorough probe by the NIA or CBI,” Vijayendra asserted.
“Whenever Siddaramaiah is in power, attacks on Hindu temples rise. The allegations against Dharmasthala are not just baseless but a deliberate attempt to break Hindu unity. The Congress has failed to ensure justice for Hindus and has resorted to appeasement politics,” Vijayendra charged.
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi dubbed the maskman as a 'friend of Congress' and questioned how an individual managed to exhume a skull without a magistrate’s permission.
“Who is this masked man who accessed the burial site? Why wasn’t he arrested and interrogated immediately?” Joshi asked, adding that the excavation was halted only after it failed to yield the desired results, and when the government began facing backlash.
Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, acknowledged that rumors of murders in Dharmasthala have been around for over two decades but were consistently dismissed due to lack of evidence.
While expressing solidarity with the demand for justice for Soujanya, he stressed that her case should not be used to malign the temple.
“A few individuals, including an MP from Tamil Nadu and some forces in Delhi, are behind this plot. Only an NIA probe can uncover the truth,” Ashoka stated.
P Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s co-incharge for Karnataka, demanded the arrest and interrogation of Tamil Nadu MP Sasikanth Senthil, alleging his involvement in the so-called conspiracy.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar questioned the legality and intent behind the SIT formation.
“How can a government form an SIT without prima facie evidence? The aim is clear — to slander a sacred temple. Siddaramaiah and the leftist lobby are behind this. The Chief Minister should apologise to the devotees,” Shettar said.
BJP MLC C T Ravi pointed fingers at a “religious conversion mafia,” alleging that the government conveniently ignored forming SITs in cases like police station attacks, cow slaughter, 'Love Jihad', and illegal conversions, but acted swiftly when Dharmasthala was involved.
Former minister B Sriramulu alleged that the SIT was formed without the cabinet’s knowledge and suggested that the ultimate aim was to bring the Dharmasthala temple under the control of the Muzarai Department.
Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said the network of alleged conspirators extended beyond Karnataka and even involved international actors. “Only a national-level agency can unravel this web,” he said.
'Anti-Hindu mindset'
BJP state president Vijayendra also criticized the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara, calling it a reflection of Congress's "anti-Hindu mindset". Vijayendra urged people to continue their resistance until the current government is removed from power.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said a situation must be created where people decisively reject the Congress.
“This is a repeat of what happened in Sabarimala. There is a larger, calculated conspiracy to desecrate sacred Hindu spaces, and it must be stopped,” Joshi said.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of producing a 'Big Cinema' with the Dharmasthala controversy, claiming it was orchestrated by forces involved in religious conversions. “This is not just about one temple. There is a systematic attack on many Hindu temples. This convention is meant to unite Hindus and expose this conversion toolkit,” he said, adding, “If our religion is protected, we will survive as a society.”
Former Chief Minister and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar said Siddaramaiah has consistently tried to divide the Hindu community for political gain. “Every time he comes to power, he tries to create communal divisions. But this time, the countdown for his government's fall has begun,” he declared.
MLC C T Ravi accused the Congress of deliberately ignoring the sustained efforts of the Dharmasthala temple, which has been involved in religious and social service for over 850 years.
“This is not about politics; it’s about justice for our religion. The conversion mafia is behind this slander campaign, and Siddaramaiah lacks the courage to expose them,” Ravi said.
Former Minister B Sriramulu said the Congress government would fall because it had chosen to "wage a battle against Lord Manjunatha himself."