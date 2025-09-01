Dharmasthala row an attempt to malign Hindu religion: BJP

MANGALURU: BJP leaders on Monday strongly criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala, claiming that the move was politically motivated and lacked prima facie evidence.

The BJP also alleged a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign Hindu religious institutions, claiming that the ongoing controversy surrounding the Dharmasthala temple was orchestrated by a "religious conversion mafia".

Addressing the audience at the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra alleged that the SIT was set up solely based on a complaint from “a streetwalker” without any preliminary inquiry. He accused the government of attempting to tarnish the reputation of the revered Dharmasthala temple and warned against testing the patience of Hindus. He further stated that the Congress is attempting to divide the Hindu community, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, a region considered a BJP stronghold.

“This rally should not be taken lightly. We will not rest until the real conspirators are exposed. We demand a thorough probe by the NIA or CBI,” Vijayendra asserted.

“Whenever Siddaramaiah is in power, attacks on Hindu temples rise. The allegations against Dharmasthala are not just baseless but a deliberate attempt to break Hindu unity. The Congress has failed to ensure justice for Hindus and has resorted to appeasement politics,” Vijayendra charged.