CM Shivakumar asks if India is a democracy or under Emergency, vows to fight for voters’ rights

The Chief Minister said the authorities should engage with protesters rather than prevent them from raising questions. They should allow representatives to meet the Election Commission and other leaders, he said.

“In public life, we must accept criticism. If anyone is doing something wrong, we have to accept it. This kind of behaviour shows cowardice,” he said.

Asked about the Congress not participating in the protest on Saturday, Shivakumar said the party was pursuing its own course and that he did not wish to interfere in its decisions.

“They are doing things on their own, and we do not want to stop them.We do not want to interfere or prevent them from doing so. Some INDIA bloc parties are participating, and that is their right,” he said.

“We will fight for the rights of voters. Every voter in this country must be protected and retain the right to vote. You cannot simply delete their names from the electoral rolls,” Shivakumar said.

Pointing to alleged large-scale deletions of voter names in Karnataka, he said the issue required serious attention and political action.

He alleged that the deletion of votes belonging to Dalits, minorities and backward classes for political reasons was neither humane nor democratic.

“Snatching away the votes of Dalits, minorities and backward classes for political purposes is neither humane nor democratic. We will definitely fight against this and protect our people,” he said.

Welcoming the representation submitted by 144 former IAS officers on the issue, Shivakumar said they were performing their duty and voicing concerns that went beyond party politics.

“This is the voice of the country, not the voice of any one political party,” he said.