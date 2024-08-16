Kerala communist leader EP Jayarajan accuses UDF of circulating the kafir screenshot

KANNUR: CPM leader EP Jayarajan reacts to the ongoing ‘Kafir screenshot’ controversy and claims that LDF is against communal hatred. During a press meet in Kannur, the LDF convener alleged that UDF is behind the screenshot. EP Jayarajan also questioned whether UDF's hands are clean to accuse CPM.

Jayarajan also supported KK Lathika for sharing the controversial screenshot. “Lathika posted the screenshot as an act against communal propaganda. Everyone posts like this. There is no fault on Lathika’s part for sharing the screenshot. I don't know why KK Shailaja rejected Latika,” said Jayarajan.