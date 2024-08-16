Kerala communist leader EP Jayarajan accuses UDF of circulating the kafir screenshot

KANNUR: CPM leader EP Jayarajan reacts to the ongoing ‘Kafir screenshot’ controversy and claims that LDF is against communal hatred. During a press meet in Kannur, the LDF convener alleged that UDF is behind the screenshot. EP Jayarajan also questioned whether UDF's hands are clean to accuse CPM.
Jayarajan also supported KK Lathika for sharing the controversial screenshot. “Lathika posted the screenshot as an act against communal propaganda. Everyone posts like this. There is no fault on Lathika’s part for sharing the screenshot. I don't know why KK Shailaja rejected Latika,” said Jayarajan.
Jayarajan also said that the kafir screenshot preliminary report is based on the information received by the police. “Even the opposition has accepted that the police investigation was honest. The information received by the police was brought to the court. CPM will fight in the court to reveal the facts,” he added.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Friday reacted to the media that spreading the Kafir screenshot was hate propaganda which is tantamount to a terrorist act. “Despite all the evidence, the police do nothing to arrest the real culprits. The Chief Minister is protecting the party members. The Kafir screenshot is a stain to the secular nature of Kerala,” said Satheeshan.
Satheeshan also alleged that it is only because of the Highcourt intervention the real culprits behind the Kafir screenshot is being revealed. “The truth came out only because the High Court intervened in the issue, otherwise it would have landed on Youth League worker Mohammed Kasim. The culprits behind the Kafir screenshot should be arrested under UAPA or such hate campaigns will continue in future as well,” Satheeshan added.