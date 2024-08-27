Junior artist Minu Muneer files police complaint against four Malayalam actors including Jayasurya, Mukesh

KOCHI: Actress Minu Muneer, who raised sexual assault allegations against several actors and technicians on Sunday, filed a complaint with the seven-member special investigation team constituted by the state government.

"The special investigation team approached me after I revealed the incidents of sexual assault I faced from these actors and technicians during the 2008 - 2013 period," she told TNIE.

The Aluva native registered her complaint via email on Tuesday morning. She revealed her experiences through a Facebook post in which she accused actors Jayasurya, Mukesh, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, and two technicians of physical and verbal abuse.

“In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these people while working on a project. I tried to continue working. However, when the abuse became unbearable, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request assistance in taking action against their heinous actions,” she wrote on Facebook.