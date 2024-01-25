The vicious circle of political violence on Kerala's campuses: A timeline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The culture of political violence on campuses emerged after the Students' Federation of India (SFI) started gaining ground in colleges that were hitherto dominated by KSU. To keep its dominance on campuses intact, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), in the 1970s, began taking to violence. Several SFI members lost their lives. We list a timeline of major incidents of violence on campuses in the state.

Mar 1974 - The first recorded murder on a campus was in 1974. Ashraf, an SFI worker and a student of Brennan College, Thalassery, was killed by KSU workers

Dec 1977 - G Bhuvaneswaran, an SFI worker and a student of NSS College, Pandalam, was murdered by a group of KSU workers. Bhuvaneswaran is the younger brother of CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran

Dec 1982 - C V Jose, SFI worker and student of Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta, was murdered by KSU workers soon after he was elected the college union general secretary

Oct 1983 - SFI’s Simon Britto, 27, a student of Ernakulam Law College, was paralysed in an attack by KSU activists at the Ernakulam General Hospital junction

Feb 1992 - K R Kochanian, an SFI worker from Thrissur, was killed at the venue of the University Union Arts Festival

July 1992 - Jobby Andrews, SFI Thamarassery area secretary, died allegedly from injuries he suffered after KSU-MSF workers threw stones while he was addressing a campaign meeting outside a school in Thamarassery

Sept 1996 - ABVP activists Anu P S, Sujith and Kim Karunakaran, who were students of DB College, Parumala, were attacked by SFI activists, prompting them to jump into the Pampa. They drowned as the mob threw stones at them

Mar 2012 - Aneesh Rajan, who was Idukki district vice-president of SFI, was murdered by INTUC activists

July 2012 - Vishal Kumar, a 19-year-old student of NSS College, Konni, and ABVP leader, was hacked to death in front of Christian College, Chengannur, by members of the now defunct Campus Front and the Popular Front of India