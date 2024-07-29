Unscientific waste management behind poor water quality in Kerala

A recent study revealed that with a daily average consumption of 3,000 litres, Malayalees are the biggest consumers of water at the national level. But how careful are we in keeping our water resources palatable? “Not much,” said Dr Sunny George, director of SCMS Water Institute in Kochi.

According to him, a lot of factors are at play when it comes to water quality. “We source the water needed for our daily needs like drinking, cooking and other purposes from mainly three sources. One is the open well, the second is the KWA connection and then comes the tanker lorries,” he said.

“Unlike in the past, when land holdings were big, the issue of water in the well getting contaminated was very remote. You couldn’t find a septic tank close to a well. Then there was the process of cleaning of the wells that were adhered to with clockwork precision,” he said.