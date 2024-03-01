Amid a swirl of activity, Kerala prepares to ban cotton candy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It may be ubiquitous at fairs, beaches and tourism destinations across Kerala, but the pink, sugary, melt-in-the-mouth cotton candy is banned in many other states in the country. Recently, Tamil Nadu banned the confection after lab tests confirmed the presence of cancer-causing Rhodamine B, which is used as a food dye.

Last February, food-safety authorities shut down a manufacturing unit in Karunagapally, Kollam. Though widespread inspections were ordered, no steps were taken to ban its sale in the state. An official with the food safety department said that while Kerala was the first state to identify the harmful food-colouring compound, it was the other states that fired the first salvo.

Following reports, many states launched crackdowns and initiated action. After TN issued a ban last month, the commissionerate of food safety instructed all district offices to step up surveillance and collect statutory samples of cotton candy sold across the state.

An official with the food safety department confirmed the order to collect samples. “We have issued directions to laboratories and district food safety authorities. The sale of cotton candy is rampant at religious festivals. It’s also available at fairs and beaches and is widely consumed by children. Once the lab results are out we will take necessary action to ban its sale,” said a top official with the commissionerate.