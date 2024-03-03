Kerala mob trial case: All accused held, protests hit campus

KALPETTA : All accused in the case related to the mob trial and subsequent death of J S Sidharthan, 21, of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, have been arrested. On Saturday, seven students were held in the case which is being investigated by a 24-member special investigation team led by Kalpetta DySP T N Sajeev under the supervision of Wayanad District Police Chief T Narayanan. The accused were arrested under IPC sections 306, 323, 324, 341 and 342 and Prohibition of Ragging Act.

All the accused have been nabbed in the probe carried out inside and outside the state by a team led by seven station house officers of Wayanad. J Ajay, 24, of Pathanamthitta, A Althaf, 21, of, Kollam, V Adithyan, 20, of Kozhikode, E K Soud Risal, 21, of Malappuram, Sinjo Johnson, 22, of Kollam, M Muhammad Danish, of Malappuram, 23, and R S Kashinathan, 25, of Kollam were arrested on Saturday.

Ajay, who was hiding in various places in Bengaluru, was caught by a police team led by Sultan Bathery Inspector Baiju K Jose. Althaf was taken into custody by another team led by Padinjarathara Inspector P C Sanjay Kumar from his relative’s house.