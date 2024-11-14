Predictability dims interest in Wayanad; Chelakkara dull too

KALPETTA/THRISSUR: The high-decibel campaign featuring national political stalwarts failed to buoy up voters in the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seeking mandate, that went to a by-election along with Chelakkara assembly constituency in the state on Wednesday.

Poll percentage dropped by nearly 8% in Wayanad with only 64.72% voters turning up this time. The figure was 72.92% in the 2024 general election. Chelakkara recorded a voter turnout of 72.51% this time, compared to 77.40% in 2021. The polling passed off peacefully in both constituencies. Polling for the Palakkad bypoll is scheduled for November 20.

Normally, by-elections witness heavy polling in the state as leaders and workers of all major fronts across the state zero in on a handful of constituencies that go to polls, and leave no stone unturned to ensure that all their votes are cast. But defying the tradition and expectations, voters coldshouldered the calls by parties this time.

The fall in voter turnout in Wayanad has perplexed political leaders as well as poll pundits. That too when Priyanka, in a departure from the practice of her brother Rahul Gandhi who represented the seat earlier, spent several days in the constituency and addressed corner meetings even in remote areas of the hilly terrain.

Laxity on the part of the voters over a predictable outcome in the clash between unequal rivals might have been the main reason for the sharp fall in voting percentage, poll experts feel. Added to this is the indifference triggered by the second election in a gap of less than six months.

When Rahul contested from Wayanad for the first time in 2019, the poll percentage was 80.33, and his majority 4,31,770 votes. When he sought reelection in 2024, the voting percentage dropped to 72.92, and his margin to 3,64,422.

The sharp fall in voting has cast a pall over the Congress camp, which was aiming to increase Priyanka’s victory margin to record levels. They take solace in the thought that the LDF and BJP votes did not poll owing to the hopeless situation their candidates were in in Wayanad.