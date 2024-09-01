‘No power group in Malayalam cinema’: Actor Mammootty breaks silence on Hema Committee report

Actor-producer Mammootty broke silence on the Justice Hema Committee report a day after fellow actor and former AMMA president Mohanlal held a press conference to finally address the issue, more than a week after the release of the report.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the actor stated that he welcomed the report explaining that the delay in his response was because he was waiting for the AMMA leadership to express their opinions before expressing his own.

The actor also reiterated the stand that Mohanlal took on Saturday stating that no such “power group” as mentioned in the report exists in the Malayalam cinema industry. He added that it is not possible for such a group to exist in the film industry.

“All the good and bad in society will be reflected in cinema too. But, since the film industry is always under the public's scrutiny, and therefore even the smallest of things will become the focus of discussions. Film professionals need to be careful to ensure that nothing undesirable happens in this sector. The government formed the Hema committee to study the industry and submit a report after an incident that should never have happened,” he wrote.