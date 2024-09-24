MLA and actor Mukesh arrested by SIT in rape case, released on bail; look out notice against Siddique

KOCHI: MLA of the ruling CPI(M) and actor M Mukesh was on Tuesday formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the rape case against him on a complaint by a female actor.
His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court earlier this month.
His arrest was recorded after the SIT, investigating the case registered against the actor, called him for questioning.
Mukesh appeared before the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters here at 9.45 am and was questioned for three and a half hours.
Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.
Ernakulam District and Sessions granted bail to Mukesh on September 5 in connection with the rape case filed against him by the female actor, who also made additional accusations of sexual assault.
Following the woman's accusation, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh.
He claimed that the charges were the result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant.
Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.
The committee was established by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case.
Its report highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.
In response to these allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation involving several actors and directors, the state government announced the formation of a seven-member Special Investigation Team on August 25 to investigate the claims.
Look out notice against Siddique
The police issued a lookout circular and intensified the search to arrest Malayalam actor Siddique after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.
Siddique is facing sexual harassment allegation by a young actress. The lookout circular was issued at airports to prevent the actor from fleeing the country.
According to police sources, his current whereabouts are unknown, and his phones are switched off. Siddique was not found at his residences in Padamugal, Kakkanad, or Aluva,where his house was reportedly found to be locked.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate allegations raised by actresses after the release of the Hema Committee report, is headed to Kochi, with police expanding their search to local hotels.
Sources said there are no barriers to arrest Siddique, despite his plan to file an appeal in the Supreme Court for interim relief. The Kochi Police have been instructed by the Crime Branch chief to proceed with the arrest without waiting for the Supreme Court's decision.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed Siddique's anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police.
