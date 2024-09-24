MLA and actor Mukesh arrested by SIT in rape case, released on bail; look out notice against Siddique

KOCHI: MLA of the ruling CPI(M) and actor M Mukesh was on Tuesday formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the rape case against him on a complaint by a female actor.

His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court earlier this month.

His arrest was recorded after the SIT, investigating the case registered against the actor, called him for questioning.

Mukesh appeared before the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters here at 9.45 am and was questioned for three and a half hours.

Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.