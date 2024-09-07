Kerala court points out contradictions in victim’s statement to grant pre-arrest bail to Mukesh

“On an analysis of the factual situation, it is seen prima facie that even if the prosecution allegation is taken into consideration, the complainant approached the petitioner and went to his flat with a clear knowledge about the alleged demand of sexual favours.

It is seen that the victim went there and indulged in sexual intercourse without raising any objection as per her FI statement. Similarly, the fact that the petitioner purchased the flat in 2010 also prima facie shakes the credibility of the case to a certain extent,” the court observed in Edavela Babu’s pre-arrest bail order.

The court in its order granting anticipatory bail to Mukesh noted that in the FI statement of the victim recorded on August 28, there was no element of forcible intercourse mentioned in it. Then Mukesh filed the anticipatory bail petition on August 29 and an initial hearing on it was also held. Then the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded her statement on August 30 in which she claimed forceful intercourse.

Later, the court examined interviews the victim gave to television news channels. In one interview, the victim claimed that she approached Mukesh for AMMA membership in 2010. In another interview, she claimed that she tried to get AMMA membership in 2013. In one interview, the victim claimed that she approached actor Edavela Babu first. Thereafter, she started an acquaintance with Mukesh at the time of the movie ‘Calendar’.