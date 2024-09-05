Actor Nivin Pauly alleges conspiracy in rape accusations, files complaint with Kerala police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Nivin Pauly has filed a complaint to the State Police Chief stating that the allegation of rape levelled against him by a woman hailing from Neriamangalam was fabricated and there was a conspiracy behind it.
The actor in his complaint sent via e-mail urged the police chief to ensure that his complaint be probed and statements recorded before the police take any action on the rape complaint.
The woman, who had worked as a nurse in Dubai, alleged that Nivin and five others had raped her in a Dubai hotel when she went there to seek a chance in a movie.
The Oonnukal police on Tuesday booked the actor, producer AK Sunil, and four others under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections following the woman's complaint. Pauly had denied the allegation and vowed to take all possible legal measures to prove his innocence.
The accusations come as the Malayalam film industry grapples with numerous sexual harassment allegations following the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread sexual misconduct and exploitation of women within the industry.
The complainant had alleged that she was raped under the pretense of being offered a role in a film. She added that the incident involved multiple individuals, including Nivin.
The case was registered after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) forwarded the complaint to the district police chief, who then passed it on to the Oonnukal police station.
There are six accused in the case, with Nivin Pauly being named as the sixth accused.
Nivin Pauly had rejected the allegation and claimed he did not know the complainant nor have met her.
"I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," the actor had written on X.
Subsequently, he called a press meet where he reiterated his innocence and vowed to take legal recourse against the complainant.