Actor Nivin Pauly alleges conspiracy in rape accusations, files complaint with Kerala police

The woman, who had worked as a nurse in Dubai, alleged that Nivin and five others had raped her in a Dubai hotel when she went there to seek a chance in a movie.

The Oonnukal police on Tuesday booked the actor, producer AK Sunil, and four others under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections following the woman's complaint. Pauly had denied the allegation and vowed to take all possible legal measures to prove his innocence.

The accusations come as the Malayalam film industry grapples with numerous sexual harassment allegations following the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread sexual misconduct and exploitation of women within the industry.

The complainant had alleged that she was raped under the pretense of being offered a role in a film. She added that the incident involved multiple individuals, including Nivin.