Minister Sivankutty alleges Raj Bhavan behind ABVP protests; BJP accuses CPI(M) of 'violence'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday claimed that the protests by the BJP's youth and student groups against him, over the 'Bharat Mata' controversy, were aimed at causing riots in the state and were allegedly held on instructions of the Raj Bhavan.

Hitting back at the CPI(M), BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Left party of trying to suppress protests by resorting to violence against the protestors.

He warned that if the Left government uses force to suppress protests, it will face retaliation in the same manner.

Earlier in the day, Sivankutty told reporters that he has been attacked and his travels obstructed during the last couple of days after he walked out of a programme at the Raj Bhavan where a portrait of 'Bharat Mata' -- as seen in RSS events -- was displayed.

He said that as a minister, MLA and a citizen, he has the right to protest against the actions of the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and that is what he did.

"The Governor has said that he will continue with it (the portrait) and we have not responded to that," he added.